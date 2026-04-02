Transocean Stock Jumps As $1 Billion Contracts And Debt Paydown Lift Sentiment

The company awarded Transocean Barents a 1,095-day contract with Vår Energi in Norway at $450,000 per day, expected to begin by mid-second quarter 2027 and add about $490 million in backlog, with options extending work into 2034. In Brazil, Petrobras extended contracts for two drillships.

Deepwater Orion received a 1,095-day extension, adding about $420 million and extending its commitment through March 2030. Deepwater Aquila secured a 365-day extension, contributing about $160 million and extending operations through June 2028.

Prior to these extensions, the existing backlog will be reduced by about $20 million for Orion and $10 million for Aquila during the interim periods.

Debt Reduction, Short Interest Rises

Separately, Transocean fully retired $358 million of its 8.375% Senior Secured Notes due 2028 on March 20, 2026, using cash on hand and reserve funds, generating about $39 million in interest savings.

Including this move, the company expects to retire about $0.75 billion of debt in 2026 as part of its deleveraging strategy.

Short interest in Transocean increased from 175.75 million to 186.83 million shares, representing 18.68% of its public float.

Based on an average daily volume of 38.13 million shares, it would take about 4.9 days for short sellers to cover their positions.

Technical Analysis

At $6.65, the stock is trading 4.4% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 12.3% above its 50-day SMA, indicating strong short-term momentum. The stock is also trading 32.3% above its 100-day SMA, reinforcing a positive intermediate trend.

The relative strength index (RSI) is currently at 53.75, suggesting that the stock is in a neutral position, indicating balanced buyer and seller activity.

Key Resistance : $7.00 — This level may act as a barrier for upward movement.

: $7.00 — This level may act as a barrier for upward movement. Key Support: $6.00 — A drop below this level could indicate weakness.

Transocean has shown a remarkable 12-month performance of 105.70%, reflecting a strong recovery and upward trend over the past year. The stock is currently trading near its 52-week high of $7.14, suggesting bullish sentiment among investors.

Sector Performance

Transocean is currently underperforming its sector, with a gain of 2.31% compared to the Energy sector’s 2.80% increase. The Energy sector has shown a strong upward trend, gaining 4.33% over the past 30 days and 29.18% over the last 90 days, indicating robust demand and investor interest.

Despite the overall strength of the energy sector, Transocean’s performance highlights specific challenges or market positioning issues, as it lags behind the sector’s gains.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Transocean is slated to provide its next financial update on April 27 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : 7 cents (Up from loss of 10 cents)

: 7 cents (Up from loss of 10 cents) Revenue Estimate: $1.02 billion (Up from $906.00 million)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold Rating with an average price target of $6.43. Recent analyst moves include:

Morgan Stanley : Equal-Weight (Raises Target to $5.00) (Feb. 23)

: Equal-Weight (Raises Target to $5.00) (Feb. 23) Susquehanna : Positive (Raises Target to $7.50) (Feb. 23)

: Positive (Raises Target to $7.50) (Feb. 23) Barclays: Downgraded to Equal-Weight (Raises Target to $6.00) (Feb. 18)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Transocean, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Growth : 1.79 — The stock shows low growth potential relative to peers.

: 1.79 — The stock shows low growth potential relative to peers. Momentum: 96.66 — Stock is outperforming the broader market significantly.

The Verdict: Transocean’s Benzinga Edge signal points to a momentum-driven story, suggesting strong short-term performance despite lower growth prospects. This suggests that while the stock is gaining traction, its long-term growth potential may be limited compared to competitors.

Top ETF Exposure

Inspire Fidelis Multi Factor ETF (NYSE:FDLS): 1.45% Weight

Significance: Because RIG carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

RIG Stock Price Activity: Transocean shares were up 2.92% at $6.69 during premarket trading on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo via Shutterstock