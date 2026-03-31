Gold is down 13% in March, on track for its steepest monthly decline since October 2008, when Lehman Brothers collapsed and global markets were in freefall.

A war is raging in the Middle East. The world’s oldest safe haven is supposed to thrive in exactly this environment — so why isn’t gold working? And what does history say about what comes next after selloffs this violent?

Gold Had Its Worst Month Since 2008 – A Safe Haven That Failed To Show Up

The paradox is the story. Gold entered 2026 among Wall Street’s hottest consensus trades.

Gold had rallied 64.6% in 2025 — the bullion’s best annual return since 1979 — and by late January, spot gold reached an all-time high of $5,589 per ounce.

The bullish thesis was straightforward: falling inflation, multiple Fed rate cuts ahead, and insatiable central bank demand.

A month after President Donald Trump launched Operation Fury, the Strait of Hormuz remains closed, Brent crude trades above $110, and gold, the world's oldest safe haven, is collapsing.

The answer is not geopolitics. It’s interest rates.

Gold is not an outright war hedge — it is an interest-rate-sensitive asset.

The conflict reignited the very inflation pressures markets had spent months assuming were behind them. The rate cuts that underpinned gold’s historic bull run have evaporated.

The Fed held rates at 3.50%–3.75% at its March 18 meeting and penciled in just one 25-basis-point cut for the year.

Yet traders went further: Polymarket traders now assign a 35% probability to zero cuts in 2026 — the single most likely outcome — and a 20% chance of a rate hike.

History Says Buy The Gold’s Carnage

Double-digit monthly selloffs in gold are exceptionally rare — there have been only 11 such instances since 1970.

But the forward-return data is striking: gold posted positive returns in nearly two-thirds of cases across all measured time horizons, with average gains accelerating sharply over longer periods.

On average, gold gained 4.2% in the following month, 8.6% over three months and 15.6% over 12 months.

Table: Historical Performance Of Gold Prices Following A >10% Monthly Drop

What Are Analysts Saying About Gold?

“Gold heads for its worst month in years unable to act as a safe haven during the Middle East conflict. Vanishing Fed rate cut expectations due to heightened inflationary risks have turned the environment hostile for non-yielding assets, while a surging dollar compounds bullion’s weakness,” Nikos Tzabouras, senior market analyst at Tradu.com said in a recent note.

But Tzabouras noted that the structural pillars of the gold bull case remain standing.

Central bank buying continues unabated, de-dollarization trends are intact and currency debasement remains an ongoing reality.

Paul Ciana, technical Analyst at Bank of America, now expects an extended gold correction.

He sees gold in a wave-four consolidation phase — a corrective structure that can persist through the second and the third quarter of 2026 — with downside risk toward $4,000, near the rising 50-week moving average at $3,967.

A retracement to $3,700 would not be unusual given the magnitude of the prior advance from $1,810 in late 2023 to $5,595 in January.

Meanwhile, J.P. Morgan is maintaining its year-end 2026 target of $6,300 per ounce. Deutsche Bank stands behind $6,000. Neither has moved those targets despite the correction.

Is This The Dip To Buy — Or The End Of The Gold’s Bull Run?

The structural foundations of the gold rally — central bank accumulation, de-dollarization, expanding fiscal deficits — have not changed.

China’s central bank extended its gold purchasing streak to 16 consecutive months in February. The dollar’s share of global FX reserves has fallen to its lowest since 1994.

What has changed is the rate environment. And rate environments, unlike structural trends, can shift quickly.

A ceasefire in Iran that lowers oil prices would immediately weaken the dollar’s war premium and compress bond yields — precisely the setup that propelled gold from $2,600 to $5,595 in 12 months.

History says 73% of the time, gold is higher one month after a double-digit monthly selloff. The average 12-month forward return is 15.6%.

But two of the 11 episodes — 1981’s back-to-back crashes — produced 23%–25% further losses.

The question that separates a gold’s rebound from a February 1981 outcome is whether the Fed treats the oil-driven inflation shock as transitory or structural.

If policymakers look through it — as the next Fed Chair may be inclined to do — gold could find a floor and mount a powerful recovery.

If they hike into it, the correction has further to run.

Gold just had its worst month in 17 years.

History says buying the blood is more often right than wrong — and the last time panic was this extreme, in November 2008, gold surged 44% over the following year and nearly tripled in three.

But the bulls betting on a repeat need one of two things first: a ceasefire that takes $30 off oil, or a Fed that decides inflation is someone else’s problem. Until one of those arrives, the safest trade in the world remains the most dangerous one to own.

Photo: Dodi Dharmanto / Shutterstock