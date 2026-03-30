In a Truth Social post on Monday, President Donald Trump warned he would obliterate Iran’s oil infrastructure — wells, power plants, Kharg Island, desalination facilities — if the Strait of Hormuz is not immediately reopened.

WTI crude futures surged to $101.57 a barrel by early morning trading in New York, up 1.93% for the session and 42.25% for the month.

Kharg Island: The Target That Rewrites Oil Math

The explicit mention of Kharg Island is the detail that matters most to energy markets.

Kharg Island, located in the northern Persian Gulf, handles approximately 90% of Iran’s crude oil exports.

It is not a symbolic target.

Destroying it would effectively eliminate Iran’s capacity to export oil for years — not weeks — and remove between 1.5 million and 2 million barrels per day of supply from a market already running short.

Trump also threatened Iran’s electric generating plants and desalination facilities — infrastructure that supports civilian life and industrial production across the country.

Energy analysts highlighted that even the threat alone, absent any strike, is sufficient to reprice global crude risk premium.

What $100 Oil Means for American Consumers

At $101, a barrel of crude costs American consumers and businesses more than at any point in the past decade, except during the 2022 Russia-Ukraine energy crisis.

The Strait of Hormuz is the single most important chokepoint in global energy markets. Roughly 20% of the world’s oil supply passes through the 21-mile-wide passage between Iran and Oman every day.

Fuel prices have surged sharply since the start of the Iran war. According to AAA, the national average stands near $4 per gallon for gasoline and above $5.40 for diesel, highlighting the scale of the spike.

Analysts estimate pump prices in the United States will approach $4.50 per gallon nationally within the month — a level that historically begins to suppress consumer spending on discretionary goods and accelerate inflation expectations.

For airlines, trucking companies and manufacturers that rely on petrochemical feedstocks, the pain is already arriving in forward contracts and hedging costs. Every $10 increase in the price of a barrel of crude adds roughly $8 billion to $10 billion per year to U.S. airline operating costs alone.

Markets Say a Deal Is Unlikely

While Trump’s post acknowledged ongoing talks with what he described as “a new, and more reasonable, regime” — suggesting the government structure in Tehran has shifted since the conflict began, the market is not treating the diplomatic channel as the base case.

Polymarket gives an 80.5% probability that the Strait of Hormuz will not return to normal traffic by the end of April.

A separate contract on a U.S.-Iran ceasefire by April 30 sits at 69.5% odds against — meaning traders see only a 30% chance the conflict ends within a month, down from nearly 50% a week ago.

What This Means For Investors

For equity exposure, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLE) has been the standout performer of 2026 and sole S&P 500 sector achieving a positive return in March.

On the other side of the trade: broad equity funds face compounding headwinds. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE Arca: SPY) is already -7.5% from its all-time high. The Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ) has fared worse.

A sustained $100-plus oil price extends the Fed’s paralysis and keeps the stagflation scenario alive.

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