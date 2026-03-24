'Black Swan' Author Taleb Warns 'Fat Tails' Could Turn Bessent's 50-Day Oil Shock Into Decade of Chaos Amid Iran War

The ‘Fat Tail’ Delusion

Taleb's remarks followed an interview where Secretary Bessent attempted to downplay the long-term economic fallout of U.S. military strikes against Iranian power plants and the potential closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

When pressed on surging energy costs, Bessent, in a conversation with CNBC, suggested the hardship would be fleeting. “I don’t know whether it’s 30 days… 50 days… or 100 days,” Bessent stated, “but to have 50 years of peace in the Middle East and know that the Iranian regime is defanged” is worth the “temporary elevated prices.”

Taleb immediately dismissed this timeline as a failure to understand “Fat Tails”—a statistical concept where extreme, high-impact events are far more likely than standard models predict.

By treating a global war as a temporary fluctuation, Taleb argues Bessent is ignoring the “risk of ruin” that could turn a 50-day estimate into a decade of systemic chaos.

‘Glaringly Out Of His Depth’

Taking to X, Taleb did not mince words regarding the Secretary's qualifications. “Former Soros clerc, Sec. Bessent… is so glaringly out of his depth,” Taleb wrote.

He identified three specific areas where the Treasury head is failing: Fat Tails, multiplicative interaction between variables, and irreversibility.

Taleb's critique suggests that Bessent's “escalate to de-escalate” strategy ignores how war variables multiply rather than add, creating a chain reaction that cannot be easily undone.

Strategy Of ‘Jujitsu’

During his interview, Bessent defended the administration’s decision to lift certain oil sanctions, claiming the U.S. is “jujitsu-ing the Iranians” by using their own oil to keep global prices below $100.

WTI Crude Futures Tracker Plummets After Trump’s Statement

This led the WTI Crude futures tracker United States Oil Fund, LP (NYSE:USO) to closed 8.95% lower at $110.56. However, it again rose by 3.16% overnight to $114.05.

Meanwhile, Tehran’s semi-official Fars News Agency reported that the U.S. and Israel have struck new Iranian energy facilities, including a natural gas pipeline belonging to an Iranian power plant in Khorramshahr.

Following this, at the last check, WTI futures were 4.03% higher at $91.69, while Brent was 3.92% higher at $99.68.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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