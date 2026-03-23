Fertilizer Crunch, Not Just Oil, Threatens Higher Grocery Bills As Hormuz Tensions Drag On: Report

Tennessee farmer Todd Littleton said fertilizer, diesel, and natural gas prices have risen sharply as he prepares to plant corn, wheat, and soybeans on 4,000 acres. The increase adds roughly $100,000 to his planting costs.

"All of these cost increases could not have come at a worse time for the agricultural industry," he told MarketWatch.

Fertilizer Costs Surge

Nitrogen fertilizer, essential for crop growth, is particularly affected. About one-third of global nitrogen trade passes through the Strait of Hormuz, where U.S. and Israeli strikes have disrupted shipments.

Urea prices at the New Orleans import hub jumped nearly 44%, from $475 to $683 per metric ton.

Energy Prices Add Pressure

Grocery Prices Set To Rise

Higher fuel and fertilizer costs are expected to push up prices for coffee, chocolate, meat, berries, and seafood. Off-season produce and imported seafood are particularly vulnerable to rising transportation costs. Experts warn that fertilizer disruptions combined with energy price volatility could feed into higher U.S. food prices throughout 2026, affecting household budgets and farm margins.

Global Supply Chain Risks

Shipping delays, rising input costs, and limited fertilizer availability could also impact international markets. Spring planting schedules in the Northern Hemisphere leave little time to adjust, making timely deliveries critical to crop yields in regions such as South Asia and Latin America.

Disclaimer: This content was produced with the help of AI tools and reviewed by Benzinga editors.

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