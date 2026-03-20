China Natural Resources Slides Despite Push Into AI With New Deal

• China Natural Resources stock is trading near recent lows. What’s the outlook for CHNR shares?

Deal Overview

On Friday, China Natural Resources announced a non-binding Letter of Intent to acquire a significant stake in Hong Kong-based HooRii Technology for an estimated $37 million to $40 million in cash and stock.

The proposed deal is subject to due diligence, regulatory approvals, and other conditions. The company said there is no guarantee the transaction will be completed.

The proposed transaction would give CHNR indirect control of approximately 59.79% of HooRii Technology through the acquisition structure.

Strategic Shift to AI and IoT

CHNR said the move supports its shift toward integrating AI and IoT into mining operations.

HooRii Technology specializes in physical AI, including its OpenClaw architecture. Its ClawStage embodied AI system has gained traction in real-world applications.

CHNR plans to use these capabilities to improve mining efficiency and safety while expanding into the physical AI market.

Executive Commentary

CEO Wong Wah On Edward said the acquisition is a necessary step to embrace AI and unlock new revenue opportunities.

“This proposed acquisition would accelerate our transformation, enabling us to apply HooRii’s innovative technology to our core mining business while unlocking new revenue potential in the fast-growing physical AI ecosystem. We are committed to balancing the strength of our heritage with the agility of a tech-enabled future.”

Technical Analysis

The stock is trading 20.7% above its 20-day SMA, showing short-term strength. It is also 7.4% above its 100-day SMA, supporting the near-term uptrend. However, shares have fallen 10.13% over the past 12 months and remain near their 52-week lows.

The RSI is at 70.69, indicating the stock is in overbought territory. Meanwhile, the MACD shows a value of 0.0000, with the signal line at -0.0727, suggesting a bullish crossover but also indicating potential volatility ahead.

The combination of an overbought RSI and a bearish MACD signals bearish momentum, suggesting traders should be cautious, as the stock may be due for a correction.

Key Resistance : $4.50

: $4.50 Key Support: $3.50

The proposed acquisition of HooRii Technology is significant as it aligns with the company’s strategy to enhance its mining operations through advanced technologies. This move could position China Natural Resources favorably in a competitive market, allowing it to diversify beyond traditional resource extraction.

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for China Natural Resources, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum: 7.41 — Stock is underperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: China Natural Resources’ Benzinga Edge signal shows a weak profile, suggesting challenges in maintaining momentum in the current market environment.

CHNR Stock Price Activity: China Natural Resources shares were down 1.15% at $4.31 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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