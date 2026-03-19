US To Collaborate With Two Brazilian States On Rare Earths, Lithium: Report

Two Brazilian states, Goias and Minas Gerais, known for their abundant reserves of rare earths and lithium, are on the verge of finalizing critical minerals cooperation agreements with the U.S.

Ronaldo Caiado, the governor of Goias, signed a preliminary agreement on Wednesday to collaborate with the U.S. on the development of the state’s rare earth reserves.

A similar agreement concerning lithium and other critical minerals is expected to be signed by Minas Gerais on Thursday, Argus Media reported on Wednesday.

Although the agreement signed by Goiás is not yet legally binding, it is intended to foster collaboration in research and technical skill development. "This partnership will help us better map and unlock our mineral potential," Caiado said after the signing. "It also enables us to upgrade our technology and move beyond being just a raw mineral exporter."

White House did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comments.

US-Brazil Diplomatic Shift

After strained relations over high tariffs on Brazil, there was a thaw in ties. In October, Lula expressed confidence that the deal would be finalized "faster than anyone thinks" after assurances from President Donald Trump. However, there hasn’t been any development on that front.

U.S. spokesperson Gabriel Escobar said on Wednesday that the U.S. had formally proposed a critical minerals agreement to Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and was awaiting a response.

Critical Mineral Push

Other South American nations, Chile, Argentina, Ecuador, and Peru, have all signed bilateral agreements with the U.S. regarding their lithium and copper resources.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by a Benzinga editor.