Oil sustained above $90 per barrel would likely trigger a 10%–15% decline in the S&P 500 Index.

That is the central warning from J.P. Morgan Private Bank strategists Joe Seydl and Kriti Gupta — and it reframes how investors should be reading the current Iran war.

The danger isn’t primarily inflation at the pump. It’s what a falling stock market does to American consumers who have never, in 50 years of data, owned this much of their wealth in equities.

A Record Exposure That Changes the Math

Corporate equities now represent roughly 25% of U.S. household and nonprofit net worth — an all-time high, per Federal Reserve and Haver Analytics data cited by J.P. Morgan.

During the 1973 oil embargo, that figure was closer to 7%–10%. Even at the dot-com peak in 2000, it reached only 19%.

That concentration is the fulcrum.

American households have been spending faster than income growth for 18 consecutive months, taking their cues from rising portfolio values rather than paychecks.

That’s the wealth effect — and it also runs in both directions.

As portfolios shrink, consumers feel poorer, spending contracts — before a single extra dollar is spent at the gas station.

“It’s the stock market that may have a more immediate impact on consumer behavior, before prices at the pump,” said Joe Seydl, senior markets economist at J.P. Morgan Private Bank.

J.P. Morgan’s model puts a number on it: every 10% decline in the S&P 500 reduces consumer spending by approximately 1%.

A 10%–15% equity decline triggered by $90 oil would therefore shave 1.0%–1.5% off consumption, before the inflationary drag from energy prices compounds the damage.

From Oil to Stocks to Spending: The Domino

The Federal Reserve’s inflation model estimates that each $10 rise in oil prices adds roughly 0.35 percentage points to inflation.

A three- to six-month conflict with Brent near $100 per barrel implies approximately 1.4 additional points of inflation.

Should crude push toward $120, equity selling would intensify and demand destruction becomes materially worse.

At $120 oil, equity selling intensifies, and the compounded demand destruction materially amplifies the growth hit.

International and emerging markets would face larger spillover losses than the U.S., given their higher sensitivity to global growth shocks.

For investors, the readout is this: watch the S&P 500 drawdown, not just crude futures.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) has fallen just 2.7% since hostilities began — a figure that looks like resilience against a backdrop of WTI crude near $100.

J.P. Morgan’s framework makes clear what happens next if oil holds here: the wealth effect doesn’t announce itself. It accumulates quietly — in portfolio statements, in confidence readings, in spending decisions that never get made. By the time the S&P 500 drawdown reaches 10%, the demand destruction is already underway.

The clock started when crude crossed $90, and it’s still running.

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