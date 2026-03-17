President Donald Trump is now confronting a version of the Iran war that looks less like a short, containable military clash and more like a drawn-out test of endurance.

That is the strategic and political problem coming into view as the conflict stretches beyond the logic of a quick strike and into the logic of persistence.

Investment-management giant PGIM, in its latest market commentary, says the scenario it previously treated as a downside risk has now become its base case.

"The ‘Hydra Holdout' scenario has graduated from a tail risk to the base case," PGIM's Daleep Singh wrote on Monday.

What PGIM Means By The ‘Hydra Holdout’

The phrase itself is revealing.

PGIM's label is a nod to Hydra, the many-headed Marvel villain that endures repeated defeats and keeps regenerating through dispersed, resilient power centers.

Marvel describes Hydra as an organization that, "like the many-headed serpent it was named after," survives despite repeated setbacks.

That is what makes the metaphor useful here: it suggests not a clean end-state, but a conflict that keeps reproducing new forms of disruption even after major blows have been dealt.

The Market's Worst-Case Scenario

PGIM first laid out the scenario in an earlier note as "the worst outcome for financial markets": "a battle of attrition in which the existing regime, though decapitated, ultimately prevails—a hydra-style holdout."

It said that, in such a case, Iran "hunkers down, prolongs the conflict, and expands its surface area," escalating attacks on neighbors, civilian infrastructure, energy assets, overseas networks and cyber targets.

That matters for Trump because the challenge is no longer simply how hard Washington can hit Iran.

It is whether the White House can prevent a dispersed campaign of retaliation from turning military pressure into a longer-running economic and political burden.

PGIM's language is useful on that point precisely because it describes a conflict designed to "exhaust political will in Washington and provoke a premature declaration of victory."

What Markets Are Pricing Now

The economic channel runs straight through energy.

PGIM warned in its earlier note that disruption in the Strait of Hormuz could persist even without a formal closure, because higher insurance costs or the withdrawal of coverage alone could reroute shipping and tighten supply.

In that environment, it said, "Brent could conceivably spike to or above $100 per barrel."

Its latest note argues that markets are already pricing a shock with duration, not just a moment of panic.

"The futures curve for Brent oil tells us that we're in this shock for a couple of quarters," Singh wrote, adding that the market has "no margin for error on Iran's residual threat stack, i.e., mines, drones, missiles, and swarms of fast-attack craft."

PGIM also says reports of mine deployments in the Strait of Hormuz have extended the likely timeline from weeks to months.

The Strategic Question Facing Trump

That is what makes the "Hydra Holdout" frame more than market jargon.

It captures the possibility that Iran, even under heavy pressure, may still be able to widen the war's consequences faster than the U.S. can close them down.

For Trump, that means the real contest may not be over battlefield dominance alone. It may be over whether he can keep a fragmented, retaliatory conflict from turning into exactly the kind of many-headed aftermath PGIM now sees as the likeliest path.

Image via Shutterstock/ Joey Sussman