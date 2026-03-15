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Oil pump on background of flag of Iran
March 15, 2026 11:46 AM 2 min read

US Oil Companies Poised For $60 Billion Windfall Amid Iran War, Says Energy Research Firm: Report

American oil producers are reportedly on track to reap significant financial benefits as crude prices surge due to the ongoing conflict involving Iran.

Windfall For Oil Companies

Energy research firm Rystad projects that if U.S. oil prices average $100 per barrel this year, the companies could see a $63.4 billion boost.

Trump Highlights Benefits Of Higher Crude Oil Prices

As Brent crude prices exceeded $100, President Donald Trump highlighted in a post on Truth Social the financial benefits for the U.S., the world’s largest oil producer.

"The United States is the largest Oil Producer in the World, by far, so when oil prices go up, we make a lot of money," he said.

At the time of writing, U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures expiring in April were up more than 3%, hovering at $98.71 per barrel. Brent crude futures expiring in May were also up nearly 3%, hovering at $103.14 a barrel.

Largest Oil Supply Shock On Record, Says Goldman Sachs

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

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