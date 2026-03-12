Gold has fallen roughly 3% since the U.S. and Israel struck Iran on Feb. 28, even as Brent crude has surged nearly 40% toward $100 a barrel.

The SPDR Gold Shares (NYSE:GLD) is sitting around $468 while the S&P 500 slides to its lowest since November.

Why Gold Falls First In A War

Giovanni Staunovo, a strategist at UBS Global Wealth Management who was bullish on gold throughout its 64% surge in 2025, told CNBC the drop is textbook.

“Historically, it is not uncommon to see gold falling as first reaction when financial markets show stress signs as gold is a highly liquid asset,” Staunovo said.

When panic hits, investors sell what they can liquidate fast. The dollar has surged to a three-month high and Treasury yields have climbed, raising the cost of holding a zero-yield asset.

“Market participants are translating higher oil prices in rising inflation and central banks turning more hawkish,” he added.

Then It Soars

Staunovo expects it to be temporary. He said this week that gold will soon regain its role as a safe-haven asset and projected $6,200 per ounce by June, roughly 20% above current levels. UBS entered 2025 forecasting $2,900 gold and kept raising targets as the metal ran.

Polymarket traders think there is a 29% chance of $6,200 gold by the end of June, and a 16% chance of $6,500.

On Polymarket’s ceasefire market, traders give 54% odds of a U.S.-Iran ceasefire by May 31.

On Kalshi, recession odds have surged from 22% to roughly 31%.

Goldman Sachs raised its year-end PCE inflation forecast by 0.8 percentage points to 2.9% this week. Stagflation is historically the best backdrop for gold.

