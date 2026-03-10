Stan Druckenmiller's Copper Bet Is Looking Prescient— Prices Swing As AI Demand And Tariff Fears Collide

The AI Demand ‘Big Add’

While much of the market focuses on chips and software, Druckenmiller argued that the physical infrastructure of the digital age is being overlooked. He identifies a “big add” to copper demand coming specifically from AI-driven data centers.

“Obviously, you have a big add on from AI and data centers,” Druckenmiller noted, explaining that these facilities require intensive copper usage for power distribution and cooling systems.

That demand picture is getting institutional backing. J.P. Morgan projects a global refined copper deficit of roughly 330,000 metric tons in 2026, and estimates that data center installations alone will require approximately 475,000 metric tons of copper this year — up about 110,000 metric tons from the prior year.

Prices briefly touched an all-time intraday high of $14,527.50 per metric ton on the LME on Jan. 29, as hyperscale projects like OpenAI’s “Stargate” began to drain global inventories. At last check, copper futures were trading 1.47% higher at $5.9325 per pound.

An Eight-Year Supply Chasm

The most striking part of Druckenmiller's thesis is the lack of new production. He states there is “no supply coming on, meaningful supply, very tight for the next eight years.”

This structural bottleneck is caused by a “CapEx depression” in the mining sector, where new projects often take over 15 years to move from discovery to production. A fatal mudslide at Freeport-McMoRan’s Grasberg mine in Indonesia, the world’s second-largest copper operation, combined with persistent declines in Chilean output, has only tightened an already strained supply picture.

This scarcity makes copper a high-conviction “consensus trade” for Druckenmiller. He isn’t betting on a minor cyclical uptick but on a multi-year “supercycle” where demand simply outstrips the world’s ability to mine the metal.

Trading The ‘Booming Economy’

Druckenmiller is positioning for a “booming economy” where growth remains strong even as the Fed considers rate cuts. To capture this, he is avoiding mining equities in favor of the commodity itself.

“We’re not long on copper equities as much as we just keep rolling the front end,” he explained, referring to his strategy of using futures contracts to track the metal’s price directly.

By “rolling” the futures, he avoids the operational risks of individual miners while staying exposed to what he calls a “very tight” market that serves as a primary hedge against potential inflationary growth.

Here’s a list of a few copper miners and copper futures-linked ETFs that investors can consider.

