Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has voiced concerns over the proposed changes to California’s Cap-and-Invest program, saying that the amendments could potentially disrupt energy stability and employment in the region.

The California Air Resources Board (CARB) proposed new restrictions on greenhouse gas emissions for local businesses earlier this year.

Chevron warns that these changes could pose “serious risks” to the state’s economy and energy security. On Monday, the company issued a letter to policymakers, particularly Governor Gavin Newsom, to reconsider the proposal and support a strategy that protects California’s economic and energy future.

Having operated in California for over a century, Chevron fears that the proposed regulation could devastate the state’s remaining refineries, leading to the collapse of the entire industry. The company anticipates higher transportation and aviation fuel prices for consumers, substantial job losses, and decreased funding for critical public services.

Chevron also pointed out that an increasingly hostile policy environment has already led to recent refinery closures and a nearly 18% reduction in the state’s refining capacity.

Emissions Rules Spark Chevron Concerns

Cap-and-Invest Program, formerly Cap-and-Trade, is a central part of California's strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.



The concerns raised by Chevron come in the wake of the California Air Resources Board (CARB)’s proposed 2026 amendments to the Cap‑and‑Invest Regulation, which focus on tightening emissions limits and updating compliance rules.

Key proposals include:

As the CARB sought public comments on the proposed regulatory changes between January 23 and March 9, Chevron responded via letter.

Chevron President Warns Of California Fuel Crisis



Andy Walz, Chevron Global Refining President, in an interview with Fox Business on Monday, expressed his concerns, stating, “We think the policies they’re putting in place will eliminate all refining in California.”

Notably, California is the only U.S. state where the average gasoline price exceeds $5 per gallon, largely due to higher state taxes, environmental regulations, and special fuel standards. Amid the war involving Iran, the state's average gas price has risen to around $5.20 per gallon.

“I think that it is a disastrous policy that will make it difficult for people to live their lives in California,” said Walz.

