Cheap energy was supposed to be the easy win for the Trump administration. Instead, oil markets are moving in the opposite direction. Crude briefly surged to around $119 per barrel, the highest level since 2022, as escalating tensions involving the U.S., Israel and Iran rattled global energy markets.

The spike is a reminder of how quickly geopolitical shocks can overwhelm even the most aggressive domestic energy strategy.

Middle East Tensions Roil Oil Markets

Energy traders reacted swiftly as the expanding conflict raised fears of supply disruptions across the Persian Gulf.

The biggest concern centers on the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow shipping route that carries roughly 20% of global oil supply. Any threat to tanker traffic through the corridor can send crude prices sharply higher.

Those fears pushed oil to multi-year highs before prices eased slightly as markets assessed how governments might respond.

The surge is already feeding broader inflation concerns, since energy costs ripple through gasoline prices, transportation and manufacturing.

Strategic Reserve Release Back On The Table

Governments are now exploring emergency measures to stabilize markets.

G7 nations are reportedly discussing a coordinated release of 300 million to 400 million barrels from strategic petroleum reserves. The group collectively holds roughly 1.2 billion barrels of emergency supply.

Such releases have historically been used to calm oil markets during geopolitical shocks.

But the math is unforgiving. Global oil demand stands at around 100 million barrels per day, meaning even a large release of reserves could provide only temporary relief.

Energy Promises Meet Market Reality

Lower energy costs were a central economic message from President Donald Trump, who argued that expanding U.S. energy production would drive prices down.

Instead, the conflict with Iran is demonstrating the opposite dynamic: in global oil markets, geopolitics can move prices far faster than policy.

Whether the rally holds may depend less on politics and more on a familiar driver: how long geopolitical risk keeps the oil market on edge.

Image: Shutterstock