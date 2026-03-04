JP Morgan analysts have warned that the ongoing closure of the Strait of Hormuz could significantly reduce crude oil supplies from Iraq and Kuwait within days.

Analysts, as cited by Reuters, predicted that the ongoing Middle East conflict could lead to a cut of 3.3 million barrels per day (bpd) by the eighth day if the Strait of Hormuz continues to be inaccessible.

Two Iraqi oil officials told the publication that Iraq would be compelled to reduce its oil production by over 3 million bpd in the coming days if oil tankers cannot navigate freely through the Strait of Hormuz to reach loading ports.

Strait of Hormuz Closure Sends Oil Up

The Strait of Hormuz was declared closed by Iran on Monday, sparking global supply fears and causing oil prices to climb. When last checked, the WTI Crude futures were trading 2.71% higher at $76.50 per barrel. Iran also warned that any vessel attempting to pass would be attacked or set on fire.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump, on Tuesday, ordered the U.S. Development Finance Corporation to provide political risk insurance and financial guarantees for all maritime trade transiting the Strait of Hormuz, sparking a relief rally in the markets.

