Secretary of State Marco Rubio addressed growing concerns over escalating energy prices due to the U.S.-Iran war and hinted at a plan in place.

Rubio, in a press briefing on Monday, indicated that the Trump administration had already anticipated a surge in oil prices due to the strikes and has a plan to alleviate the impact. He added that the plan’s rollout is set to begin on Tuesday and would be implemented by Energy Secretary Chris Wright and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Rubio, Vance Explain Urgency Of Strikes

Rubio explained that the U.S. expected a counterattack from Iran in response to any aggression, including potential action from Israel. The decision to strike preemptively was made to minimize casualties. “It's an unacceptable risk,” Rubio said.

The Secretary of State also stated, “The next phase will be even more punishing on Iran than it is right now.”

Meanwhile, Vice President JD Vance on the “Jesse Watters Primetime” on Fox News on Monday, said that nuclear talks with Iran collapsed after U.S. officials concluded Tehran's claims "did not pass the smell test," leading President Donald Trump to authorize the strikes.

Vance said Iran defended uranium enrichment as a matter of national pride for civilian energy use, but U.S. officials questioned why Tehran was building deeply buried facilities, 70-80 ft underground and enriching uranium to levels around 60% purity, far beyond civilian needs and well above limits set under the 2015 nuclear deal. He stressed that Iran's enrichment heightened proliferation fears.

