The U.S. Treasury Department said that it would allow companies to apply for licenses to resell Venezuelan oil to Cuba's private sector on Wednesday — a move that could help ease the island's worsening fuel shortage.

The guidance states that any prospective transactions must "support the Cuban people, including the private sector," and clarifies that dealings involving or benefiting the Cuban military or other government entities would not qualify.

Cuban Oil Crisis Worsens

Meanwhile, the U.S. has shifted the flow of Venezuelan oil revenue directly into a U.S. Treasury account from a U.S.-controlled bank account in Qatar. Energy Secretary Chris Wright said Venezuelan oil sales have surpassed $1 billion.

