President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that the trade deal with Japan, which includes a $550 billion commitment to invest in the U.S., has “officially, and financially” taken effect.

Trump stated on Truth Social that Japan has started with the first set of investments, as he disclosed three significant projects in strategic areas as part of the deal. These encompass oil and gas projects in Texas, power generation in Ohio, and critical minerals in Georgia. He stressed that the magnitude of these projects is so vast that they could not be executed without the imposition of tariffs.

The president claimed that the Ohio gas power plant would be the largest in history. He also highlighted the LNG facility in the Gulf of America, which is anticipated to boost exports and further the country’s energy dominance. Finally, he mentioned the critical minerals facility in Georgia, which aims to end the U.S.’s reliance on foreign sources.

“America is building again. America is producing again. And America is WINNING again,” wrote Trump.

Trump–Takaichi Ties Deepen Trade Pact

Trump has fostered a strong relationship with Japan's new Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi, who has likewise sought to build a personal connection with him to help defuse trade tensions and reinforce bilateral relations. Trump also endorsed Takaichi before the snap elections earlier this month, which she won by a landslide.

