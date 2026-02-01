Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) and SpaceX, is warning about the swift expansion of China’s energy sector. He anticipates that China’s electricity generation will triple US output in 2026 or 2027.

In a post on X on Saturday, Musk highlighted the rapid growth of China’s power generation capacity, with solar power being the major contributor.

Citing a report, Musk stated that China accounted for 33.2 percent of worldwide electricity generation in 2025, which is more than double the United States’ share of approximately 14.2 percent.

Despite its continued dependence on coal, China’s swift adoption of renewable energy, especially solar, is remarkable. The country’s significant investments in grid infrastructure and manufacturing have allowed it to add new capacity at a rate that no other country can match.

The rapid growth of China’s energy sector, particularly in renewable energy, underscores the country’s commitment to reducing its carbon footprint. This development could have significant implications for global energy dynamics and the fight against climate change.

However, it also raises concerns about the United States’ ability to keep pace in the renewable energy race, particularly given Musk’s criticism of high tariff barriers for solar in the country.

As the world continues to grapple with the challenges of climate change, the focus on renewable energy sources is more critical than ever. China’s progress in this area serves as a stark reminder of the need for other nations, including the United States, to ramp up their efforts in renewable energy generation.

Image: Shutterstock/Sunshine Seeds