Gold and silver surged to fresh record highs on Monday, cementing their dominance not just in price performance — but in sheer market size.

With gold rallying to $5,100 an ounce and silver spiking to $110, the combined market value of the two precious metals has now topped $41 trillion, according to data from CompaniesMarketCap.com.

That figure makes gold and silver together nearly twice the combined market capitalization of the Magnificent 7 mega-cap technology stocks.

Precious Metals Now Tower Over Big Tech

Gold alone now carries a market value of approximately $35 trillion. Silver accounts for another $6.1 trillion, placing the precious metals complex firmly at the top of the global asset rankings.

By comparison, the combined market capitalization of the Magnificent 7 — NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA), Microsoft Corp. (NYSE:MSFT), Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) , Amazon Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN), Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) and Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) — stands at roughly $21.6 trillion.

That puts the gold-and-silver complex at nearly double the size of the most dominant group of technology companies in U.S. equity market history.

Global Asset Rankings (By Market Capitalization)

Gold: ~$35.0 trillion

~$35.0 trillion Silver: ~$6.1 trillion

~$6.1 trillion NVIDIA Corp. : ~$4.53 trillion

~$4.53 trillion Alphabet Inc.: ~$4.04 trillion

~$4.04 trillion Apple Inc.: ~$3.78 trillion

~$3.78 trillion Microsoft Corp.: ~$3.51 trillion

~$3.51 trillion Amazon Inc.: ~$2.56 trillion

~$2.56 trillion Meta Platforms Inc.: ~$1.70 trillion

~$1.70 trillion Tesla, Inc.: ~$1.45 trillion

Dollar Selloff Is Amplifying The Precious Metals Rally

Gold is up 80% over the past 12 months. Silver has surged 260%. Both metals are on track for their strongest rolling one-year gains since 1980.

Unlike prior precious-metals rallies driven by crisis hedging alone, the current surge is unfolding alongside persistent central-bank buying, rising geopolitical risk, and growing skepticism over long-term fiscal sustainability in major economies.

Yet, despite gold and silver have already sharply surged over the past year, a further weakening on the dollar is adding fuel to fire.

On Monday, the U.S. dollar sold off sharply against the Japanese yen amid speculation of official intervention to support Japan's currency.

Macro strategist Otavio "Tavi" Costa, CEO at Azuria Capital, highlighted that the Dollar Index has broken below a major long-term support level for the first time in roughly 15 years.

"If the dollar finishes the month below this level, it could mark the beginning of a multi-year downtrend," Costa said in a post on X, warning that global markets remain underpositioned for sustained dollar weakness.

A falling dollar typically boosts dollar-denominated assets such as gold and silver, while also reinforcing broader "debasement trade" dynamics tied to inflation hedging, reserve diversification and declining confidence in fiat currencies.

“The world is not positioned for this in my view,” he added.

Image: Shutterstock