Critical Metals CEO Says Firm Won't Be A 'Political Football,' Calls Independent Greenland With Strong US Military Presence Ideal

Critical Metals Corp (NASDAQ:CRML) CEO Tony Sage stated that he is steering his company through political uncertainties in Greenland, where it operates its Tanbreez rare earths mine.

CEO Seeks Neutrality Amid Greenland Stakes

Sage, in an interview with Fortune on Tuesday, said that he is seeking to preserve close ties with the Trump administration, the European Union, and Greenland's local government, while striving to remain neutral.

He stated that he doesn’t want the company to be a “political football."

Despite the distractions, Sage is focused on the company’s operations at full speed, setting politics aside for now. He believes that the mine’s high concentration of rare earths, including heavy rare earths, could significantly reduce China’s control of the market within three years from “about 97% to 50%.”

The CEO stated that if the current political turmoil escalates, there could be delays in the project.

Sage said the ideal outcome would be an independent Greenland with a strong U.S. military presence, potentially decided through an independence referendum. The CEO called it “the best of both worlds."

US Push for Rare Earths in Greenland

Critical Metals now owns 92.5% of Tanbreez, with preconstruction and pilot work underway, full construction is expected to start in 2027 and finish in 2028.

The company’s Tanbreez project has drawn attention as the U.S. has doubled down on securing rare earth supply chains critical for defense, transportation, and technology. Earlier this month, Critical Metals reported a strong assay results from its 2025 drilling campaign at the project. The company also announced a high-tech mobile lab to accelerate assay turnaround times in Greenland.

Meanwhile, the political situation in Greenland has been tense, with the U.S. and the EU vying for influence in the region. The U.S. has been making moves to strengthen its position in Greenland. President Donald Trump, on Wednesday, announced a framework for a deal with Denmark, which reportedly includes updates to the 1951 “Greenland Defense Agreement” but recognizes Denmark’s authority over Greenland.



