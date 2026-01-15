Scott Bessent Has A Grim Message For Iranian Ruling Elites Wiring Stolen Funds 'Like Rats On A Sinking Ship': 'We Will Track Them And You'

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced a new round of sanctions targeting senior Iranian officials and financial entities tied to the country's crackdown on protesters and international sanctions evasion networks.

Key ‘Iranian Leaders’ Sanctioned

On Thursday, in a statement on X, Bessent said that at the direction of President Donald Trump, the Treasury Department was “sanctioning key Iranian leaders involved in the brutal crackdown against the Iranian people,” adding that the department will use “every tool to target those behind the regime's tyrannical oppression of human rights.”

The measures, enacted through multiple executive orders, target 18 individuals and entities, including top security officials and networks tied to Bank Melli and Shahr Bank, accused of laundering proceeds from Iranian oil sales.

“My message today is to the Iranian leadership on behalf of people in Iran who cannot speak for themselves,” Bessent said in a video address. “The central bank is broke and printing money. Hyperinflation is next.”

According to the Treasury Department’s press release, those on the sanctions list include Ali Larijani, secretary of the Supreme Council for National Security, who “has publicly called for Iranian security forces to use force to repress peaceful protesters.”

They also include regional commanders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Law Enforcement Forces, allegedly responsible for shootings, hospital raids, and coercive tactics.

Bessent delivered a blunt warning to Tehran's ruling elite. “Our message to the Iranian leaders is also clear,” he said. “U.S. Treasury knows that like rats on a sinking ship, you are frantically wiring funds stolen from Iranian families to banks and financial institutions around the world.” He added, “Rest assured, we will track them and you.”

Energy Prices Steady Amid Escalating Iran Tensions

This comes just days after Trump threatened 25% tariffs on any nation still conducting business with Iran, amid widespread anti-government protests in the country.

According to a report by the U.S. Energy Information Administration, Iran produced 4.70 million barrels per day of crude oil and natural gas on average in September 2025, which accounted for roughly 4.4% of global output.

Despite the sweeping new sanctions imposed on Iran, energy prices remain steady with WTI February Crude Oil futures down 0.19% on Thursday night, trading at $59.10 per barrel, while Brent March futures are down 0.22%, at $63.63 per barrel.

February Natural Gas futures, on the other hand, are up 0.89%, trading at $3.170 per MMbtu, or Metric Million British Thermal Units.

The United States Oil Fund LP (NYSE:USO) , which primarily invests in futures of light, sweet crude oil, was down 2.04% on Thursday, closing at $71.20, and is up 0.20% overnight.

The fund has a poor Momentum score in Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, but has a favorable price trend in the short, medium and long terms. Here are some additional performance details.

