Silver Eyes $100: From 'Dead' Bitcoin Mania To The 'Reverse 1934' Squeeze

Silver has achieved an all-time high of $83.645 per ounce, in a historic breakout, driven by a massive capital rotation out of cryptocurrencies and a structural squeeze orchestrated by Beijing. Analysts warn this is not a drill: the era of material leverage has arrived.

The Great Rotation

Global markets are witnessing a decisive shift. As Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) stagnates, capital is flooding into precious metals.

Prominent economist Peter Schiff declared the crypto “mania” officially over last night, noting that institutional attention has pivoted to physical assets.

Investors are fleeing speculative digital assets for tangible safe havens, positioning for what Schiff calls “the biggest precious metals bull market in history.”

The ‘Reverse 1934’ Playbook

This rally is not merely cyclical; it is geopolitical. According to macro strategist Craig Shapiro, China is executing a “Reverse 1934” strategy.

Just as the U.S. unintentionally drained China's silver in the 1930s, Beijing is now deliberately draining Western vaults.

By engineering a persistent physical premium in Shanghai, China is leveraging “supply chain deterrence”—weaponizing its control over material throughput.

With export licensing for silver set to tighten in 2026, Beijing is effectively functioning as the world’s “industrial central banker,” prioritizing control over physical inputs rather than currency reserves.

Structural Deficits And Production Cliffs

The fundamentals support the squeeze. Macro analyst Otavio Costa highlights a critical disconnect: while prices soar, production from Mexico—the world’s top silver producer—has collapsed by 20% from peak levels.

This supply shock collides with a structural deficit approaching 150 million ounces, driven by relentless industrial demand for solar and electrification.

The Path To $100

Sentiment has turned euphoric. “Rich Dad Poor Dad” author Robert Kiyosaki predicts silver will gap up to open at $100 on Monday, targeting fresh all-time highs.

While the timeline remains volatile, the consensus is clear: the mismatch between paper claims and physical reality is resolving higher. As Shapiro notes, policy now treats silver not as a commodity, but as strategic infrastructure.

Here’s a list of some Silver-linked ETFs that investors could consider amid the ongoing rally.

Silver And Silver Miner ETFs 6-Month Performance One Year Performance iShares Silver Trust (NYSE:SLV) 96.68% 141.37% abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSE:SIVR) 96.83% 141.79% Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSE:SIL) 66.35% 154.79% Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSE:SILJ) 78.36% 166.25%

