Triple-Digit Returns: Examining Benzinga's Watchlist For 2025

The year 2025 will be remembered as the breakthrough year for precious metals, as both silver and gold reached significant new all-time highs. While gold and silver juniors from Benzinga’s watchlist marked incredible gains, even other lithium and steel stocks outperformed their respective benchmarks. Overall, the 2025 watchlist delivered a 281% return.

1. Volt Lithium (LibertyStream Infrastructure Partners)

For Volt Lithium, 2025 was a year of change. The firm was renamed to LibertyStream Infrastructure Partners Inc. (OTC:VLTLF) , appealing to the current administration’s support for commodity independence.

The firm ramped up its direct lithium extraction (DLE) testing, processing more than 350,000 barrels of brine and conducting more than 2,500 tests. It achieved its first lithium carbonate output in December from a Texas Permian refining unit sized at around 10 tons per annum of battery-grade product.

To oversee operations, CEO Alex Wylie spent months in a camper in the Permian Basin. His boots-on-the-ground approach made industry news, showcasing the project’s leadership. Still pre-revenue, one of the DLE leaders should see a production ramp-up and pivot to commercial sales in 2026.

LibertyStream stock is up 295.00% year-to-date.

2. Northern Superior Resources

Northern Superior Resources, Inc.’s (OTC:NSUPF) 2025 story is all about ounces in the ground and a corporate exit. Early in the year, the exploration at the Chibougamau camp continued to deliver intercepts as high as 12g/t Au. Outstanding results continued in June, demonstrating mineralization extending beyond the existing pit shell and solidifying the exceptional growth potential.

The work paid off when, in October, IAMGOLD Corp. (NYSE:IAG) agreed to acquire the firm for 0.0991 IAMGOLD shares plus 0.19 Canadian dollars in cash per share, along with a spin-out of ONGold (0.1957 shares per share). The transaction closed on December 19.

In 2025, Northern Superior returned 493.75%.

3. Sierra Madre Gold and Silver

Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Ltd. (OTC:SMDRF) moved into production in 2025. La Guitarra restarted commercial production in January, producing about 165,000 silver-equivalent ounces. The firm’s earnings rose, buoyed by higher prices, from $4.8 million to $5.5 million over three quarters.

Still, the best is yet to come, as the firm plans a plant expansion. The capacity should expand from 500 tons per day to 750-800 tons per day by mid-2026, and 1,200-1,500 tons per day by 2027.

The miner has also agreed to acquire Del Toro Silver Mine from First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) , which includes three fully permitted underground sites and a 3,000 tons per day processing circuit.

Sierra Madre Gold and Silver has gained 300.00% year-to-date.

4. Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:FRD) had a quiet beginning to the year. First-quarter earnings, reflecting the fiscal third quarter, resulted in a net loss due to pricing pressures and low order activity. The political uncertainty played a role, as numerous businesses entered a wait-and-see mode.

However, earnings rebounded in the second quarter, the fiscal fourth quarter, as sales volumes surged to 166,500 tons and steel prices rose amid tariff pressures.

The year’s defining moment was the September 2025 acquisition of Century Metals & Supplies. The acquisition brought new product lines, advanced processing, and opened doors to new markets – notably Florida.

Friedman Industries’ stock has gained 35.19% year-to-date.

Read Next:

Image via Shutterstock