Gold Is Now 7x Bigger Than Nvidia — And Gundlach Says That Matters

Billionaire investor Jeffrey Gundlach is watching gold rip to record highs — just as Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) keeps minting AI wealth. That contrast says less about fear and more about how investors are quietly hedging the biggest tech boom in market history.

Track NVDA stock here.

As Nvidia continues to dominate the AI narrative, spot gold surged past $4,500 an ounce for the first time ever — pushing the metal's total market value to roughly $31.5 trillion. That makes gold nearly seven times larger than Nvidia's entire market capitalization. For all the talk about AI rewriting the future, capital is still flowing aggressively into the oldest store of value on the planet.

Read Also: S&P Calls Tether ‘Weak' — Meanwhile It's Buying More Gold Than Central Banks

AI Wealth, Old-Money Hedging

This contrast sharpened further after Mark Stevens — Nvidia's second-largest shareholder and a board member since 2008 — sold about $40 million worth of stock. In isolation, the sale is modest relative to Nvidia's daily trading volume and Stevens' long-term stake. In context, though, it fits a broader pattern: monetizing explosive AI-driven gains while quietly reallocating toward perceived safety.

That doesn't read like a loss of faith in Nvidia's fundamentals. It reads like portfolio math.

Gundlach's Gold Signal

Gundlach summed up the moment succinctly, noting, "Another day, another new high in the dollar price of gold."

The timing matters. When gold rallies relentlessly alongside surging equity valuations, it suggests investors aren't choosing between growth and defense — they're buying both. Good news for investors in the SPDR Gold Trust (NYSE:GLD) and the iShares Gold Trust (NYSE:IAU) , which tracks the gold price.

What The Gap Really Says

Nvidia represents technological acceleration, productivity gains, and the future of compute. Gold represents durability, monetary skepticism, and insurance against policy or valuation risk. The widening size gap between the two isn't a verdict on AI — it's a reminder of scale.

Even the market's most powerful growth engine still looks small next to global capital preservation.

For Nvidia bulls, that's not necessarily bearish. But it does suggest this AI cycle is mature enough that smart money is no longer just chasing upside — it's protecting it.

Read Next:

Photo: Phawat on Shutterstock.com