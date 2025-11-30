Peter Schiff Says Gold Has Outperformed Equities By More Than Two Times In Nearly 6 Decades: 'The Good News Is…'

Economist Peter Schiff has pointed out that gold has significantly outperformed equities over nearly 60 years, despite the Dow Jones surging nearly 50 times since 1966.

Equities Versus Gold

In a post on social media platform X, Schiff highlighted that gold has surged 120 times during the same period.

"The Dow Jones first hit $1,000 in 1966. It's now approaching $50,000. That 50x gain is being heralded as proof of a spectacular economic boom. But in 1966 gold was $35. Today it's over $4,200. That’s a 120x gain," he said.

Gold was hovering at $4,230 per troy ounce at the time of writing.

He argued that in real terms, the Dow is 60% lower today than it was 60 years ago.

Schiff Reiterates Bullish Outlook For Gold, Silver

Schiff also mentioned his previous advice from February 14th to sell Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and purchase silver. He stated that following this advice would have resulted in approximately 70% more purchasing power, as Bitcoin has decreased by over 6% while silver has increased by over 68% since then.

See Also: US Commerce Department Pushes Q3 GDP Estimate To Just Before Christmas, Stirring Political Jabs

Market Shifts

Schiff recently predicted a “mirror image” crash, highlighting the stark contrast between the performances of silver and Bitcoin. In November, while silver surged nearly 15%, Bitcoin fell 16%, highlighting the volatility and divergence in the market.

Schiff has been vocal about the challenges facing Bitcoin, predicting that 2026 could be even more challenging for the cryptocurrency. He noted that Bitcoin had fallen nearly 30% from its high in dollars and 42% from its high price in gold. This perspective underscores the ongoing debate about the stability and future of digital currencies compared to traditional assets like gold.

Schiff’s comments come at a time when gold’s performance has been relatively stable compared to that of Bitcoin.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock