US And Japan To Jointly Explore Rare Earth Mining In Pacific's Minamitori Island, Says PM Takaichi

In a bid to reduce dependence on China for rare earth minerals, Japan and the United States have agreed to explore the possibility of rare earth mining near Minamitori Island in the Pacific, according to a report.

Japan To Do Feasibility Test For Mineral Extraction

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi announced on Thursday that her country and the U.S. will collaborate on a study to potentially mine rare earth minerals around Minamitori Island, Reuters reported, as per a parliamentary session. The island lies about 1,900 kilometers (1,180 miles) away.

“We will consider specific ways to promote cooperation between Japan and the United States on rare earth development … around Minamitori Island,” Takaichi said.

During a recent visit to Tokyo, President Donald Trump and Takaichi signed a framework agreement to secure rare earth supplies, making the co-development of rare earth minerals a key topic of discussion.

Takaichi said that large deposits of mud rich in rare earth elements have been found near Minamitori Island. Japan plans to conduct tests in January to assess the feasibility of extracting the material from a depth of about 6,000 meters.

US Intensifies Efforts To Tighten Rare Earth Grip

The move by Japan and the U.S. to explore rare earth mining in the Pacific is the latest in a series of global efforts to reduce dependence on China for these critical minerals.

This joint venture follows a series of strategic moves by both countries aimed at reducing China’s dominance in the rare earth sector. In June, Japan proposed a cooperation package to the U.S. to target supply chains for Chinese rare earths and U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG), both of which have been affected by ongoing U.S.-China tensions.

Meanwhile, the U.S. has also been taking steps to reduce China’s dominance in the rare earth market. Earlier this month, the Trump administration and private investors pumped $1.4 billion into rare-earth magnet startups to counter China’s stronghold in the sector.

In October, Trump signed an $8.5 billion deal with Australia to ensure the future of global critical mineral supply chains and bolster defense cooperation.

Furthermore, as part of a broader trade agreement, China agreed to lift its rare earth mineral export restrictions, as disclosed by the White House. This move effectively rolled back the restrictions that China implemented in October 2022 and April 2025. The U.S. has also chosen to suspend the proposed 100% tariffs and delay other duties on Chinese goods for one year.

