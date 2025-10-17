Hedge fund manager Ray Dalio has been one of the biggest proponents of investing in gold in recent years. That bet is paying off nicely in 2025 with gold at record high prices.

Here's a look at how much Dalio's Bridgewater Associates fund is up since the end of the second quarter.

Bridgewater's Gold ETF Stake Gains In Value

Bridgewater Associates unveiled a position in the SPDR Gold Trust (NYSE:GLD) in the first quarter, placing a bet on gold going forward.

While the position remained the same size in the second quarter, the value has gone up nicely since the original investment was made.

In the first quarter, Bridgewater Associates added 1,106,395 shares of the SPDR Gold Trust to the portfolio.

At the end of the second quarter, this position was valued at $337,262,387.85.

The ETF hit record highs on Thursday as the price of gold neared $4,400.

At the time of writing, the SPDR Gold Trust trades at $396.45.

This makes the Bridgewater Associates position worth $438,630,297.75.

This means the hedge fund's stake is up $101.37 million since the end of the second quarter. Not a bad gain over the past four months.

Dalio founded Bridgewater Associates and stepped down from his leadership roles at the company in 2022. While Dalio may no longer be active in running the hedge fund, he serves as a mentor and his strong belief in gold may be shown with the fund's position in GLD.

Ray Dalio on Gold

Currently ranked as the 132nd richest person in the world by Bloomberg, Dalio is worth an estimated $19.2 billion.

The hedge fund founder has been telling investors to invest in gold for years and continues to double down in recent interviews and social media posts.

In a recent post on X, Dalio said that "gold is hotter than AI stocks" and said gold could be a better store of wealth than technology stocks.

Dalio has told investors in past interviews that they should put 15% of their portfolio in gold or Bitcoin, due to the increasing U.S. debt.

The investor said this represented a strong "return-to-risk ratio" and could be an effective hedge.

