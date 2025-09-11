Gold Displays 'Classic Stagflationary Behavior' As Yellow Metal Heads To $3,700-Mark: 'Seeing 1970s Dynamics In Real Time'

Gold and gold mining stocks are significantly outperforming the broader market, with analysts attributing this surge to “classic stagflationary behavior” as the precious metal hovers near the $3,700 per ounce mark.

This market action, described by some as a paradigm shift, reflects growing investor concern over persistent inflation coupled with stalling economic growth.

Gold Miners Outperform All S&P 500 Sectors YTD

The dramatic outperformance is highlighted in a chart shared by Otavio Costa of Crescat Capital, which shows the VanEck Gold Miners ETF GDX crushing every single sector of the S&P 500 year-to-date.

This performance, according to macro analyst Maxence Visseau, is a "textbook stagflation playbook." He added, "When inflation stays sticky but growth stalls, hard assets outperform financial assets. We’re seeing 1970s dynamics in real-time."

Echoing this sentiment, Alessandro of Macro Mornings noted that with "equities struggling with margin pressures, bonds weighed down by sticky inflation," gold stocks are "emerging as a relative winner," reminding investors of past cycles when gold became the "ultimate stagflation hedge."

Gold And Gold-Linked Instruments Reach For The Moon

The numbers confirm the narrative. While physical gold ETFs like the SPDR Gold Trust are up approximately 37% year-to-date, gold mining ETFs have delivered even more explosive returns.

The VanEck Gold Miners ETF and the VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF have skyrocketed by 93.83% and 96.50%, respectively, showcasing the leveraged gains miners can offer over the underlying commodity.

This powerful rotation into hard assets comes as gold itself has surged over 44% in the last year, recently touching a record high of $3,674.75 per ounce.

Gold ETFs YTD Performance One Year Performance Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF FGDL 37.28% 45.30% Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF AAAU 36.74% 44.61% GraniteShares Gold Trust BAR 36.89% 44.72% VanEck Merk Gold ETF OUNZ 36.62% 44.50% SPDR Gold Trust GLD 36.61% 44.35% iShares Gold Trust IAU 36.76% 44.57% SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust GLDM 36.88% 44.82% abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF SGOL 36.79% 44.65% iShares Gold Trust Micro IAUM 36.95% 44.87% Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund DBP 35.21% 37.38%

Gold Miner ETFs YTD Performance One Year Performance VanEck Gold Miners ETF GDX 93.83% 83.20% VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF GDXJ 96.50% 97.38%

CPI Data To Determine If Gold Rally Will Sustain

Looking ahead, market participants are closely watching macroeconomic data for further direction. According to Darshan Desai, CEO of Aspect Bullion & Refinery, the recent price strength is linked to inflation signals and monetary policy expectations.

"Gold prices have surged back toward record highs following an unexpected drop in U.S. wholesale inflation, reinforcing expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut next week," Desai stated.

He noted that upcoming Consumer Price Index (CPI) data will be a critical catalyst, while underlying support for bullion remains strong due to "ongoing geopolitical tensions, sustained ETF inflows, and continued central bank buying."

Price Action

Gold Spot US Dollar fell 0.24% to hover around $3,631.96 per ounce, as of the publication of this article.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY and Invesco QQQ Trust ETF QQQ, which track the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indices, respectively, ended higher on Wednesday. The SPY was up 0.29% at $652.21, and the QQQ advanced 0.033% to $580.70, according to Benzinga Pro data.

