India Says 'Revealing' That US Is Trading With Russia After Trump Accuses New Delhi Of Reselling Oil For 'Big Profits'

India on Tuesday charged that it is being "targeted" by the United States and the European Union over its Russian oil purchases after President Donald Trump warned he will "substantially" raise tariffs on Indian goods.

What Happened: India’s Ministry of External Affairs said late Monday that the criticism smacks of hypocrisy. "It is revealing that the very nations criticizing India are themselves indulging in trade with Russia. Unlike our case, such trade is not even a vital national compulsion," the ministry said.

Trump, in an overnight Truth Social post, wrote, "India is not only buying massive amounts of Russian Oil, they are then, for much of the Oil purchased, selling it on the Open Market for big profits … I will be substantially raising the tariff paid by India to the USA." The president did not specify how steep the new duties would be, though he floated a 25% levy last week.

New Delhi counters that it began buying more Russian crude only after European refiners seized India's traditional Middle East supplies in 2022. Russian barrels now cover roughly 39% of India's imports, up from 2.5% pre-war, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Indian officials also point to Europe's own commerce. EU goods trade with Russia totaled €67.5 billion in 2024, with a further €17.2 billion in services. By contrast, India's overall trade with Moscow reached $68.7 billion in the year to March 2025.

"Where the United States is concerned, it continues to import from Russia uranium hexafluoride for its nuclear industry, palladium for its EV industry, fertilizers as well as chemicals," the ministry said, adding that Delhi will take "all necessary measures" to protect its economic security.

As per data by the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR), the U.S. traded an estimated $5.2 billion in goods and services with Russia in 2024, a drop of 25.8% ($1.8 billion) from 2023.

Why It Matters: The tough talk reverses Washington's earlier push for India to keep Russian crude on world markets. "They bought Russian oil because we wanted somebody to buy Russian oil at a price cap. That was not a violation," Eric Garcetti, the then U.S. ambassador to New Delhi, said last year.

Bilateral goods trade between the two democracies topped $129 billion in 2024, but Trump's move risks derailing a long-sought investment accord and wider Indo-Pacific cooperation. As things stand, Indian authorities have yet to direct oil companies to reduce their imports from Russia, despite U.S. pressure.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said Trump intends to impose 100% tariffs on China, India and Brazil because they buy roughly 80% of Russia's discounted oil and, in his view, bankroll Putin's war machine. The tariffs would punish those nations for their Russian energy purchases and de-dollarization moves, tightening financial pressure on their emerging economies.

