Peter Schiff is back with a golden prophecy—and this time, he thinks Bitcoin BTC/USD holders are going to pay for it.

According to Schiff, the long-time gold advocate and crypto critic, we're nearing "another big leg up" in gold and silver, one that could finally jolt Wall Street out of its digital daze and back into the arms of precious metals. And the kicker?

He believes the first wave of capital flooding into gold and silver stocks will come straight from the crypto crowd.

Gold's Steady Climb Vs. Bitcoin's Flashy Bounce

It's not an entirely far-fetched notion. Gold is quietly having a banner year. Spot gold (XAUUSD) is up 29.62% year-to-date and 41.55% over the past 12 months—numbers that would typically dominate headlines if not for the louder, more volatile presence of Bitcoin. The SPDR Gold Trust GLD, which invests in spot gold, has consequently witnessed a similar surge.

Bitcoin, by comparison, has surged 75.64% over the past year, including a 16.56% pop just in the last month. Year-to-date, BTC is up 27.69%. Matching the surge are Bitcoin-tracking ETFs such as the iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF IBIT (up 22.28% YTD), the Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund FBTC (+22.17% YTD) and the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust GBTC (+21.19% YTD).

But Schiff argues that crypto's rally is nearing exhaustion and that some profit-taking could soon fund a rotation into "real" assets.

This isn't just a macro rant. Schiff's timing is aligning with growing chatter among institutional investors about gold's role as a geopolitical hedge – especially as central banks continue their buying spree and global tensions simmer.

The Miners Could Be The Real Jackpot

Schiff doesn't just want you stacking gold bars—he's eyeing the miners. He believes gold and silver mining stocks are poised to surge in lockstep with the metals themselves, a move that could finally draw Wall Street’s attention. The VanEck Gold Miners ETF GDX, the VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF GDXJ and the Global X Silver Miners ETF SIL are popular ways to get exposure to gold and silver miner stocks.

While mining stocks have lagged in recent years, they tend to outperform when gold breaks out—and Schiff is betting this is one of those times.

Whether you buy into Schiff's anti-crypto stance or not, the idea of Bitcoin profits fueling the next gold rush is gaining traction. And if he’s right, the digital gold could soon be paying for the real stuff.

