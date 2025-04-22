April 22, 2025 3:17 AM 2 min read

Gold Tops $3,500 As Investors Flee To Safety: Mohamed El-Erian Warns Of Global System Shift Amid Trump-Powell Tensions

Follow
Comments

Gold prices shattered the $3,500 per ounce mark on Tuesday, reaching a milestone as investors flee to safe-haven assets amid growing economic uncertainty and questions about U.S. monetary policy independence.

What Happened: The precious metal has gained more than 30% this year, demonstrating remarkable resilience despite fluctuations in interest rate expectations, benchmark yields, and inflation data. Monday’s rally pushed the SPDR Gold Trust GLD up 2.6% to $314.73.

“Gold’s ‘all-weather’ characteristic signals something that goes beyond economics, politics, and higher-frequency geopolitical developments,” wrote Mohamed El-Erian, Allianz Chief Economic Advisor, in a Financial Times opinion piece on Monday.

El-Erian highlighted consistent central bank purchases as a key driver, noting that countries are gradually diversifying reserves away from dollar dominance while exploring alternatives to the dollar-based payments system that has anchored international finance for eight decades.

See Also: Tom Lee Says $1.4 Trillion Market Meltdown Matches Annual Trade Deficit, Presses White House To Fast-Track Deals

Why It Matters: The rally intensified after President Donald Trump renewed criticism of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Monday, suggesting the possibility of removing him before his term expires in 2026. These remarks raised concerns about the potential politicization of U.S. monetary policy, sending the U.S. Dollar Index to its lowest level since early 2022.

“What is at stake here is not just the erosion of the dollar’s dominant role but also a gradual change in the operation of the global system,” El-Erian warned, adding that while no single currency is poised to replace the dollar, “an increasing number of little pipes are being built to go around this core.”

The gold surge coincides with broader market turmoil, as the S&P 500 fell 2.8% to 5,158 on Monday while Bitcoin BTC/USD gained 0.72% to $88,022, mirroring gold’s momentum as investors seek alternatives to traditional currencies.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Domenico Fornas / Shutterstock.com

BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin
$88217.000.79%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
91.19
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
GLD Logo
GLDSPDR Gold Trust
$316.753.47%
Got Questions? Ask
Which precious metals could rise with gold?
How will central bank policies shift investments?
What currency alternatives are gaining traction?
Will cryptocurrency investments increase?
How might gold mining stocks perform now?
What financial sectors may face volatility?
Which ETFs are well-positioned for gold's rise?
How will equities react to gold's surge?
Powered By
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsCommoditiesMarketsbenzinga neuroGoldMohamed El-Erian

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved