This Coal Stock Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Nvidia, Ford, Starbucks, Tesla, Bitcoin And Ethereum

Peabody Energy Corporation BTU is the largest private-sector coal company in the world, and over the past year, one of the largest gainers in American markets.

Since June 2021, Peabody Energy stock’s one-year return has outperformed several of the world’s most popular tech, EV and consumer discretionary stocks: NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, Ford Motor Company F, Starbucks Corporation SBUX, Tesla Inc TSLA, Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD.

Peabody Energy is in the coal mining business in the U.S., Japan, Taiwan, Australia, China, among other international locations.

Outside of mining, preparing and selling coal, Peabody Energy also engages in direct and brokered trading of coal and freight-related contracts, as well as provides transportation-related services which involve financial derivative contracts and physical contracts.

Peabody Energy was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Here's how the returns break down from June 2021 to present: