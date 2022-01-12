IAMGOLD Sees 2022 Cash Cost Guidance Of $1,100-$1,150 Per Ounce Sold
Strategic Focus
Prioritizing highest return portfolio assets with the strongest net free cash flow and value creation; commencing a strategic review process to evaluate options for Rosebel
2021 Operational Results
2021 attributable gold production of 601,000 ounces near the top of the updated production guidance
Cash costs1 expected to be within updated guidance range of $1,115 to $1,150 per ounce sold
All-in sustaining costs ("AISC")1 expected to be within updated guidance range of $1,395 to $1,435 per ounce sold2
2022 Outlook
Attributable gold production guidance of 570,000 to 640,000 ounces
Cash costs guidance of $1,100 to $1,150 per ounce sold3 and AISC guidance of $1,650 to $1,690 per ounce sold
Côté Gold Project
Project completion at 43.4% and remains on track for H2 2023 commercial production
Rosebel Life of Mine Plan
Potential for extended mine life; expected to ramp up to over 300,000 ounces per year
