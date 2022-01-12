IAMGOLD Sees 2022 Cash Cost Guidance Of $1,100-$1,150 Per Ounce Sold

Strategic Focus

Prioritizing highest return portfolio assets with the strongest net free cash flow and value creation; commencing a strategic review process to evaluate options for Rosebel

2021 Operational Results

2021 attributable gold production of 601,000 ounces near the top of the updated production guidance

Cash costs1 expected to be within updated guidance range of $1,115 to $1,150 per ounce sold

All-in sustaining costs ("AISC")1 expected to be within updated guidance range of $1,395 to $1,435 per ounce sold2

2022 Outlook

Attributable gold production guidance of 570,000 to 640,000 ounces

Cash costs guidance of $1,100 to $1,150 per ounce sold3 and AISC guidance of $1,650 to $1,690 per ounce sold

Côté Gold Project

Project completion at 43.4% and remains on track for H2 2023 commercial production

Rosebel Life of Mine Plan

Potential for extended mine life; expected to ramp up to over 300,000 ounces per year