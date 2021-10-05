CPG Companies Investing in New Tech — The Stockout

Consumer spending rose again in August, according to the U.S. Commerce Department, and that means more money flowing into CPG companies. On this episode of The Stockout, Mike Baudendistel talks about how some companies are turning that income into tech investment.

He welcomes Tom Madrecki, vice president of supply chain at the Consumer Brands Association, to discuss how CPG companies are using technology to improve their supply chain efficiency. They also talk about trends in the industry and how spending will evolve in the fourth quarter.

