 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Making Trucking Cool Again — Cyberly
FreightWaves  
Advertiser Disclosure The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
August 12, 2021 5:04pm   Comments
Share:
Making Trucking Cool Again — Cyberly

The phrase "driver shortage" gets tossed around a lot these days, but should the focus be turned to keeping drivers happy and driving? Lack of retention and inadequate training are two factors that are leading drivers to quit their jobs altogether, even if they are happy with day-to-day work. 

So how do we fix this? Blythe Brumleve tries to find a solution on this episode of Cyberly.

She welcomes Adam Wingfield of Innovative Logistics Group and Desiree Wood of Real Women in Trucking to talk about overcoming challenges in an effort to make trucking cool again, while still creating a safe environment on the job. 

You can find more Cyberly episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Image by Alex Fox from Pixabay

Originally posted here...

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Freight Freightwaves Partner Content truck driversCommodities Markets Tech General