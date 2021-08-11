The Container Boom Didn't Happen — Great Quarter, Guys

This episode is brought to you by Emerge, The Digital Freight Marketplace. While market volatility is affecting everyone, you need an RFP expert to navigate the uncertainty. Industry expertise and technology for your RFP event, now and in the future. Emerge from the confusion by visiting get.emergemarket.com/GQG

The continued ocean container crisis has been hinging on whether companies can deliver new containers and increase capacity. However, the expected boom in capacity hasn't happened and container rates are still climbing, even though demand can't be blamed for those higher rates.

On this episode of Great Quarter, Guys, Andrew Cox and Anthony Smith look into what is continuing to boost rates, not only on the ocean side. The two look at carrier compliance and the divergence from spot rates as well.

Smith and Cox also discuss the latest merger and acquisition rumors, and have a round of "you care or nah?" debating everything from alcoholic Mountain Dew to Amtrak's plans for Gulf Coast passenger service.

