Finding Meaning In Sales Information Flows — Put That Coffee Down
FreightWaves  
August 10, 2021 4:13pm   Comments
Finding Meaning In Sales Information Flows — Put That Coffee Down

On this episode of Put That Coffee Down, Kevin Hill and Richie Daigle take an unusual approach to looking at sales: comparing it to the finance world. 

They discuss how information flows two ways when it comes to both financial markets and sales strategy, before diving into conversation with their guest. 

Ryan Schreiber, director of engagement at CarrierDirect, talks about his view on sales strategy, including the way to communicate among clients, prospects and sellers themselves.
