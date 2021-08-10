Finding Meaning In Sales Information Flows — Put That Coffee Down

Surge Transportation is the fastest growing 3PL in the logistics space today. Based in Chicago and Jacksonville, they offer unrestricted access to almost all accounts, limitless territory, and a chance to be a key player in a growing company. To find out more email jobs@eric-lisciandrellosurgetransportation-com

On this episode of Put That Coffee Down, Kevin Hill and Richie Daigle take an unusual approach to looking at sales: comparing it to the finance world.

They discuss how information flows two ways when it comes to both financial markets and sales strategy, before diving into conversation with their guest.

Ryan Schreiber, director of engagement at CarrierDirect, talks about his view on sales strategy, including the way to communicate among clients, prospects and sellers themselves.

Image Sourced from Pixabay