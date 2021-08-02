Union Pacific Reopens Dry Canyon Bridge In Northern California

Union Pacific's Dry Canyon Bridge in Northern California has reopened after damage from wildfires in late June.

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) initially had anticipated that the bridge would reopen in mid-August, but the railroad later moved up the reopening date.

On Monday, UP said the bridge reopened on Sunday, "nearly a month ahead of schedule, thanks to employees' tireless efforts," according to spokesperson Robynn Tysver.

The bridge is north of Redding, California. The bridge sustained damage from the Lava Fire, and UP closed the bridge on June 28.

Meanwhile, UP also reopened on Sunday evening its line impacted by the Dixie Fire. The Dixie Fire, north of Oroville, California, was only 23% contained as of last week, and it spanned 220,000 acres, according to a Friday service advisory. At one point, the fire had jumped onto UP's tracks, damaging the decking on two bridges on the route north of Oroville, according to UP.

"While we are reopened across the areas impacted by the fires, we continue to work closely with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection to minimize any potential fire damage. Firefighters also continue to ride our water trains and assist crews in protecting structures," Tysver said.

In UP's service advisory last Friday, UP said the closure of the Dry Canyon Bridge could result in continued transit delays over the next few weeks as the railroad repositions resources. UP also said on Friday that it was planning to stage inbound trains at strategic locations to assist in working off the backlog of trains.

