Convoy's Take On Transportation Sustainability — Net Zero Carbon

Net Zero Carbon is sponsored by Norfolk Southern. Norfolk Southern isn't just in the business of moving freight, they're in the business of a better planet. To learn more about Norfolk Southern's industry-leading sustainability initiatives, go to nscorp.com/betterplanet.

Convoy co-founder and CEO Dan Lewis is the first guest for FreightWaves' newest show, Net Zero Carbon, to talk about the company's sustainability initiatives.

FreightWaves' Danny Gomez hosts the show and will bring on leaders in the transportation industry to discuss the goal to get the globe to net neutrality.

Connect with Gomez here.

Image by LUM3N from Pixabay