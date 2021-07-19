 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Convoy's Take On Transportation Sustainability — Net Zero Carbon
FreightWaves  
Advertiser Disclosure The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
July 19, 2021 4:15pm   Comments
Share:
Convoy's Take On Transportation Sustainability — Net Zero Carbon

Net Zero Carbon is sponsored by Norfolk Southern. Norfolk Southern isn't just in the business of moving freight, they're in the business of a better planet. To learn more about Norfolk Southern's industry-leading sustainability initiatives, go to nscorp.com/betterplanet.

Convoy co-founder and CEO Dan Lewis is the first guest for FreightWaves' newest show, Net Zero Carbon, to talk about the company's sustainability initiatives. 

FreightWaves' Danny Gomez hosts the show and will bring on leaders in the transportation industry to discuss the goal to get the globe to net neutrality. 
Connect with Gomez here.

Image by LUM3N from Pixabay

Originally posted here...

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: carbon emissions Convoy Freight Freightwaves Partner ContentCommodities Markets General