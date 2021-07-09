Drilling Deep: The KSM Outlook On The Trucking Market

David Roush is the president of KSM Transport Advisors and he's been watching trucking markets for a long time. As a result, he's well-positioned to talk about how long he thinks the current bull freight market can keep roaring along on this week's Drilling Deep podcast with host John Kingston.

Roush also will talk about how this current market has made some changes in how companies do business and those changes might stay in place once the inevitable turndown arrives.

Also on this week's podcast, Kingston talks about the recent OPEC meeting and its failure to increase output. What does that mean going forward for oil supplies?

