Port NOLA Issues Second RFP For $1.5B Container Terminal

The Port of New Orleans has issued a request for proposals for program management and controls services for development of its new $1.5 billion container terminal.

The container terminal, which will be called the Louisiana International Terminal, will be capable of handling 2 million twenty-foot equivalent units annually.

"A second terminal ensures we will be able to meet current and future container volume demand and continue to serve Louisiana as an economic driver," Brandy D. Christian, president and CEO of the Port of New Orleans, said in a statement.

The estimated opening for the Louisiana International Terminal is 2027. The port's plans call for a 350-acre container terminal with a 3,500-linear-foot wharf on more than 1,000 acres of developable greenfield property.

According to a news release, the site includes a "naturally deep-draft riverfront acreage, a 50-foot Mississippi River channel, documented ability to navigate ships with a capacity up to 23,000 TEUs, access to six Class I railroads through New Orleans Public Belt Railroad and interstate highways."

Port officials also want to expand their container-on-barge service at the Louisiana International Terminal by partnering with the Port of Baton Rouge and Seacor Marine.

Responses to the RFP are due July 13. This is the second RFP that has been issued related to the new terminal. The first RFP was issued in early May.

Program management and control services usually focus on project management, including monitoring costs in engineering and construction, and project scheduling.

A contract for assistance with preliminary design and permit support services for the Louisiana International Terminal project is scheduled to be awarded at the port commissioners meeting in July.

Image by David Mark from Pixabay