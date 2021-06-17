Genesee & Wyoming Subsidiary To Operate Bulk Transfer Facility In Central California

A subsidiary of short line operator Genesee & Wyoming (G&W) has acquired and will operate a bulk transfer facility serving the Central Valley of California.

Ivory Choice Terminal (ICTC), a subsidiary of G&W's contract rail and related services division, has acquired a facility formerly known as the Port of Ivory. ICTC will operate the facility as a G&W Choice Terminal bulk transfer facility.

The existing facility is a 91-acre industrial park in the heart of California's dairy industry in Reedley, according to G&W. The facility has rail-to-truck transload and storage services for commodities such as +, canola, whole cottonseed, corn gluten, urea, sodium bicarbonate, phosphate, millrun pellets, sulfuric acid, fly ash, aggregate and lumber.

The 371-mile San Joaquin Valley Railroad (SJVR) serves the facility, which has 2.5 miles of rail infrastructure and capacity for more than 200 railcars. The site also has more than 500,000 square feet of covered storage and a hard card unloader. Up to 6,400 carloads are transloaded annually at the site.

"The Port of Ivory is an important and valued service provider to the industries of the Central Valley," said Steve Yoder, assistant vice president of Rail Link. He will oversee operations of ICTC. He also said the facility has an established base of customers, significant storage capacity and connections to the Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) and BNSF (NYSE: BRK-B) via the SJVR.

G&W has opened six Choice Terminals, including ICTC, in the past six years. These terminals offer customers access to Class I railroad connections and transload services for bulk materials such as agricultural, industrial and petroleum products. The connections to the Class Is provide customers with access to domestic and international markets.

Other Choice Terminals that serve as bulk transfer facilities are located in Sanford, North Carolina, which connects with the Atlantic and Western Railway; Panama City, Florida, which connects with the Bay Line Railroad; Bainbridge, Florida, which connects with the Georgia Southwestern Railroad; Millux, California, which connects with SJVR; and San Diego, which connects with the San Diego & Imperial Valley Railroad.

Image by Hands off my tags! Michael Gaida from Pixabay