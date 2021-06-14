 Skip to main content

Judging A Product By Its Packaging — WTT
FreightWaves  
Advertiser Disclosure The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
June 14, 2021 4:57pm   Comments
Judging A Product By Its Packaging — WTT

On today's episode, Dooner and The Dude are talking about the state of product packaging. In the quest for sustainability, is one of the most obvious areas of improvement being ignored? What sells and is sustainable? We'll find out.

Plus, moving big weird freight like lunar modules, KISS artwork, soda machines, classic cars and helicopters.

They're joined by special guests Chandler Magann, founder and president of Next Exit Logistics; Sarah Scudder, president and CRO of Real Sourcing Network LLC; and Steven Tittle, owner, Gateway OT.

The preceding article is from one of our external contributors. It does not represent the opinion of Benzinga and has not been edited.

