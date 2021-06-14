Judging A Product By Its Packaging — WTT

On today's episode, Dooner and The Dude are talking about the state of product packaging. In the quest for sustainability, is one of the most obvious areas of improvement being ignored? What sells and is sustainable? We'll find out.

Plus, moving big weird freight like lunar modules, KISS artwork, soda machines, classic cars and helicopters.

They're joined by special guests Chandler Magann, founder and president of Next Exit Logistics; Sarah Scudder, president and CRO of Real Sourcing Network LLC; and Steven Tittle, owner, Gateway OT.

