The Daily Dash: The Latest On XPO's Spinoff

The Daily Dash is a quick look at what's happening in the freight ecosystem. In today's edition, we highlight the latest financial news and developments at XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE: XPO), some good news for our own team and more.

The High Five

1. XPO Logistics announced updated financial goalposts following the planned spinoff of its logistics unit, which it now expects to complete during the third quarter. The company increased its outlook for adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) to at least $490 million in the second quarter. Todd Maiden's report

2. The unprecedented supply-demand imbalance experienced across all of American trucking will extend through the balance of 2021 and at least into the first half of 2022, Estes Express Line Inc. President, Chairman and CEO Rob Estes said Wednesday as the keynote speaker at FreightWaves' Small Fleet & Owner-Operator Summit. Mark Solomon's recap

3. A list of the top five most dangerous highway stretches in the U.S., based on data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's Fatality Analysis Reporting System. Nick Austin with more

4. FreightWaves, along with its American Shipper brand, was honored Wednesday for Best Media Brand (Overall Editorial Excellence) in the 67th annual Jesse H. Neal Awards. It's the most prestigious accolade in a contest considered the Pulitzer Prize of business-to-business journalism. Steve Barrett with the news

5. KeepTruckin has expanded its portfolio of offerings to small fleets with a new Fuel Hub. The solution utilizes telematics data and artificial intelligence to identify driver and vehicle fuel efficiency, helping fleets locate potential fuel cost leaks. Brian Straight's Modern Shipper story

