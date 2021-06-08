Redwood, project44 Joint Offering Leverages Each Company's Strengths

Digital freight platform Redwood Logistics announced Tuesday a partnership with project44, the recently recognized unicorn of real-time visibility platforms, to provide an enterprise-grade integration that will give Redwood customers visibility into multiple modes of transportation.

As part of the partnership, Redwood will create a joint offering within its Logistics Platform as a Service (LPaaS) technology for project44's Advanced Visibility Platform.

"Visibility is one of the biggest go-forward initiatives we hear from our customers, and project44's Advanced Visibility Platform is the clear leader in the industry," said Mike Reed, the chief product officer at Redwood, in a press release.

In return, project44 will be able to offer customers the LPaaS open network to leverage its newest technology delivery model and create their own unique digital freight management system tailored to their specific needs.

"Integrating project44's Advanced Visibility Platform with LPaaS will enable our customers to leverage Redwood's expertise in connecting ERP, WMS, TMS and any other third-party technology platforms via RedwoodConnect, helping simplify and streamline the integration process," said Vernon O'Donnell, chief product officer at project44. "This partnership helps our customers easily customize and rapidly deploy our industry-leading visibility solution so that they can focus on helping their customers navigate market volatility."

Project44's customers will benefit from Redwood Parcel, a solution created from the acquisitions of Skipjack Supply Chain and Proactive Global Logistics, while Redwood customers will profit from project44's acquisition of ClearMetal, a team of data and computer scientists with expertise in visibility technology.

"The strength of LPaaS is to connect even the most disparate of technology integrations, and project44's expertise provides an opportunity to deliver our customers the industry's top transportation visibility solution, enabling them to react faster to fluctuating market conditions. Not to mention, we are certainly happy to partner with one of our peers in the Chicago logistics technology community," said Reed.

