Drilling Deep: Making Sure 'Cool Chain' Works In Vaccine Distribution

Keeping the vaccine supply chain cold is of paramount importance, and the head of the association of companies involved in that effort joins FreightWaves on the Drilling Deep podcast.

Host John Kingston and FreightWaves Senior Editor Eric Kulisch sit down with Nicola Caristo, the airline partner manager at SkyCell AG. But he is also the secretary general of the Cool Chain Association, a worldwide organization of companies and individuals involved in the movement of refrigerated goods throughout the world.

Caristo talks about the logistical and physical equipment challenges necessary to move vaccines through the airfreight system at temperatures measured in many negative degrees Fahrenheit.

Also on this week's podcast, Kingston talks about the diesel market that continued to post price gains this week and just how far we've come in the last few weeks and months.

