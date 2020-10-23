Market Overview

Kevin O'Leary Turns Bearish On Schlumberger And Chevron After Debate
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 23, 2020 1:04pm   Comments
On CNBC’s “Fast Money Halftime Report,” Kevin O’Leary said he’s short Schlumberger (NYSE: SLB) and Chevron (NYSE: CVX) after originally wanting to go long.

He changed his mind after hearing Joe Biden’s view on fracking during Thursday night's presidential debate.

“A closer election than what people think, a contested outcome for about five days," said O'Leary. "The time to buy energy stocks is gonna be in the chaos of not knowing whether Biden, who made it clear last night, wants to wipe out the hydrocarbon infrastructure."

He’s going to stay in the trades until chaos hits, then he’ll go long on the aforementioned stocks.

Posted-In: CNBC Joe Biden Kevin O'LearyCommodities Markets Media

