Drilling Deep: Fighting Nuclear Verdicts By Preparing For Them Now

Keith Dunlap is the senior vice president with the transportation group at Gallagher Basset, and one of his jobs is to head off nuclear verdicts before they hit the wallet and balance sheet of a trucking company.

Gallagher Bassett is what is known as a third-party administrator, meaning his company handles the claims of thousands of carriers. It's from that perspective that he advises companies on how to keep out of situations in which a nuclear verdict might ensue, what steps should be taken to prepare for them and how to avoid legal pitfalls that might lead to them. Dunlap speaks with Drilling Deep podcast host John Kingston about the approach his company takes in advising its clients.

Also on this week's podcast, as always, Kingston gives his listeners the state of the oil market, which right now is as calm as a pond on a windless day. But he talks about one force that might drive prices higher – the U.S. dollar. Join him on this week's edition of Drilling Deep.