Drilling Deep: The first in-person industry meeting of the COVID era

There were fewer people than usual, as well as some canceled receptions, but it looks like a whole lot of effort resulted in a successful in-person truck industry gathering without anybody getting sick.

Ed Crowell, the president and CEO of the Georgia Motor Trucking Association, joins Drilling Deep podcast host John Kingston to talk about the steps the organization undertook to put together the group's recent annual meeting in Florida and how it turned out.

We'll also be looking at how OPEC has managed to tighten the oil market, boosting the price of crude but with diesel trailing the increase. The group and its allies are declaring victory in the first-round effort to increase the price of oil.

What do they have for round 2? Kingston will discuss oil's future, all of this on Drilling Deep.